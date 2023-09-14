PM Modi lays foundation stone of projects worth over ₹50,700 cr in Madhya Pradesh

September 14, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 14 laid the foundation stone of the petrochemicals complex at Bina refinery and 10 industrial projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Modi said ₹50,000 crore projects are being set up in Madhya Pradesh and this will give impetus to the State’s development.

PM Modi also targeted Congress and said those who ruled Madhya Pradesh for a long time did nothing else other than corruption and crime.

Mr. Modi credited the people of India for the G-20 Summit’s success and said this has raised the pride of the people and country.

“Opposition ‘ghamandia’ alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma,” PM Modi said. Mr. Modi said the government will provide 75 lakh new gas connections to women in the country.

The projects include a petrochemical complex at Bina refinery and 10 new industrial projects across the State.

Assembly polls are due in M.P. this year-end.

An official said the new projects in Madhya Pradesh will provide a major stimulus to industrial development in the State.

The state-of-the-art Bina refinery of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, which will be developed at a cost of about ₹49,000 crore, will produce about 1,200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, vital components for various sectors like textiles, packaging and pharma among others.

This will reduce the country’s import dependence and be a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the official said.

The mega project will also create employment opportunities and spur the development of downstream industries in the petroleum sector.