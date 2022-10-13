PM Modi lays foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in HP's Una

This is Prime Minister Modi's ninth visit to Himachal Pradesh in the last five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Una after launching projects related to pharma, education and railways, on October 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2022 laid the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park in Una district during his visit to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

He also dedicated to the nation the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Una and flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura in Una district to New Delhi.

Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park at Haroli which will be built at a cost of more than ₹1,900 crore.

The park will help reduce dependence on API imports. It is expected to attract investments of around Rs 10,000 crores and provide employment to more than 20,000 people.

In Una, launching projects related to pharma, education & railways. These will have positive impact on the region's progress. https://t.co/NafVwqSLJt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2022

The foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Una was laid by Mr. Modi in 2017.

Earlier, the Prime Minister flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express. It is the fourth Vande Bharat train introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration. It accelerates to 100 Km per hour in just 52 seconds.

Mr. Modi was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on his arrival at the Pekhubela helipad in Una.

The Prime Minister will address a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Una and another public meeting at Chogan maidan in Chamba district after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects in the poll-bound state.

This is Prime Minister Modi's ninth visit to Himachal Pradesh in the last five years.