PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS-Rewari in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari on Friday and said that this initiative is in line with the government’s commitment to prioritise the public health infrastructure and strengthen citizen-centric health services through holistic development of the health sector.

“AIIMS-Rewari will not only cater to the healthcare needs of Haryana but will also create jobs for the youth and provide them with opportunities to pursue medical education,’’ he said, adding that the last 10 years have witnessed the approval of 15 new AIIMS and more than 300 new medical colleges, including one medical college in each district of Haryana.

In a release issued by the Health Ministry, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that this new AIIMS will immensely benefit the people of Haryana as well as of neighbouring States by ensuring access to great quality and affordable healthcare.

The establishment of AIIMS-Rewari in Haryana has been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which aims to correct regional imbalances in the availability of affordable and reliable specialised health services and to enhance facilities for quality medical education in the country.

So far, the establishment of 22 new AIIMS has been approved under PMSSY and of these, 15 AIIMS have been approved since 2014.

According to information released by the Ministry, this new AIIMS is being developed at ₹1,650 crore on 203 acres of land at Majra Mastil Bhalkhi village in Rewari district of Haryana. AIIMS-Rewari is a 750-bed hospital complex which includes a 100-seat medical college, a 60-seat nursing college, a 30-bed AYUSH block, a residential complex for faculty and staff, hostels for undergraduate and postgraduate students, ight shelter, guest houses, auditoriums, and shopping complexes etc.

The hospital is expected to provide high-quality patient care services in 17 super speciality and 18 speciality departments including cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, endocrinology, burns and plastic surgery. The speciality block of AIIMS-Rewari will consist of 360 beds, while the super speciality unit will have 215 beds. The institute will also have a 75-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 30-bed emergency and trauma centre, 16 modular operation theatres, 2 minor operation theatres, diagnostic laboratories, blood bank and pharmacy.

