PM Modi launches ‘visually impaired friendly’ coin series to celebrate 75 years of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special series of coins during ‘iconic week celebration’ of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, on June 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 06, 2022 12:47 IST

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design coins will be entering circulation soon.