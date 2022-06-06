Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design coins will be entering circulation soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special series of coins during ‘iconic week celebration’ of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, on June 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an iconic series of coins which is also 'visually impaired friendly'.

The ₹1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20 denomination coins will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design celebrating 75 years of independence. They are not commemorative coins, but will enter circulation.

"These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of amrit kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country," Mr. Modi said, while addressing a Finance Ministry event.

Mr. Modi also launched the 'Jan Samarth portal' — a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said each of these schemes will be displayed on the portal.

“This portal is going to make it easy so that citizens do not have to ask the same questions every time to avail... a government programme,” she added.