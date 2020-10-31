Modi launches seaplane service in Gujarat

Kevadiya (Gujarat)

31 October 2020 13:43 IST

It will cover the distance of around 200 km from the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district to Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad in around 40 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Mr. Modi inaugurated the service by boarding the twin-engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam near here.

Before boarding the plane, Mr. Modi spent some time at the water aerodrome and took details about the service.

