Modi launches seaplane service in Gujarat

The illuminated Sardar Patel bridge at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, ahead of the launch of the seaplane project by PM Modi, on Friday October 30, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Mr. Modi inaugurated the service by boarding the twin-engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam near here.

Before boarding the plane, Mr. Modi spent some time at the water aerodrome and took details about the service.

The 19-seater plane carrying the Prime Minister would land on the waters of Sabarmati Riverfront in around 40 minutes after covering a distance of around 200 kms, officials said.

