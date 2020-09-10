PM Modi launches ₹20,050-cr scheme for fisheries sector

New Delhi

10 September 2020 13:31 IST

Prime Minister also launched several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched ₹20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to boost production and exports in the fisheries sector as part of the government’s aim to double farmers’ income.

Through video conference, the Prime Minister also launched several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar, a state which is heading for the assembly polls in October-November.

Modi launched a mobile app e-Gopala that will provide solutions to farmers on livestock related issues and inaugurated Semen Station with state-of-the-art facilities in Purnea with an investment of ₹84.27 crore on 75 acres of land made available by the Bihar government.

After the launch, the Prime Minister interacted with farmers focusing on the livestock and fisheries sector. The PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of ₹20,050 crore for its implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25 as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.

The investment of ₹20,050 crore under PMMSY is the highest ever in the fisheries sector, the PMO said.

Out of this, an investment of about ₹12,340 crore is proposed for beneficiary-oriented activities in marine, inland fisheries and aquaculture and about ₹7,710 crore investment for fisheries infrastructure.

The PMMSY aims at enhancing fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25, increasing fisheries export earnings to ₹1 lakh crore by 2024-25.