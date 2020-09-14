PM Modi lauds Nitish, Bihar’s people

Patna

14 September 2020 00:06 IST

‘He played a big role in our aim towards a new India’

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday patted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and took a dig at imprisoned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad while virtually inaugurating three petroleum projects in the State.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November this year.

“Bihar was lagging for years in terms of development… politics, cash crunch were some of the reasons…but Nitish Kumar played a big role in our aim towards a New India,” Mr Modi said. He dedicated three petroleum projects worth nearly ₹900 crore. “I had the opportunity of flagging off the work on extension of the gas pipeline a year-and-half ago. I am delighted to see its completion today,” the Prime Minister added.

Mr Modi said, “Bihar never lacked samarthya (potential) and sansadhan (natural resources) but suffered for want of political will and faulty priorities. But all is going to change. The gas pipeline and the bottling plants will not only make things easier for the consumers, but also open up lots of employment avenues in the state”.

“It would not be an exaggeration to call Bihar a powerhouse of talent. Its people can be found in all IITs and centres of excellence. Bright minds from here are serving in important capacities at the Centre…we all are indebted to Bihar. And it is our duty to ensure that Bihar gets a government that ensures that good governance it has seen in the last 15 years continues and realizes its full potential” Mr. Modi added.

He added that “under Nitishji, the State has seen a massive rise in the number of polytechnics besides having its own IITs, IIMs, two central universities and top-class institutions offering courses in law and fashion technology.”

Mr. Modi also criticised the previous RJD regime. “Bihar has, for long, been plagued by a peculiar mindset. Road projects were mocked at and people used to ask what do these roads have to offer to those who walk on foot and do not have vehicles,” he Modi said in a veiled reference to RJD chief Lalu Prasad. “For them lip-service to economic progress was enough when it came to the betterment of the poor and such indifference to progress also took its toll on higher education,” he added.