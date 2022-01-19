National

PM Modi lauds NDRF on its raising day

Lauding the National Disaster Response Force on its raising day on Wednesday, January 19, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances.

The NDRF's courage and professionalism are extremely motivating, he said, noting that disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policy makers.

In addition to a reactive approach, where disaster management teams mitigate the situation post disasters, the country also has to think of disaster resilient infrastructure and focus on research in the subject, Mr. Modi tweeted.

"India has undertaken an effort in the form of the 'Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.' We are also working on further sharpening the skills of our NDRF teams so that we can save maximum life and property during any challenge," he added.


