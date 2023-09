PM Modi lauds engineers for contribution to country's progress

September 15, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15 greeted engineers, saying their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress.

His tributes to them came on Engineer's Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was born in 1861.

"Greetings to all hardworking engineers on Engineers' Day! Their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress. From infrastructural marvels to tech breakthroughs, their contributions touch every aspect of our lives," Mr. Modi said on X.

Paying homage to Visvesvaraya, he called him a visionary engineer and statesman. He continues to inspire generations to innovate and serve the nation, the Prime Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.