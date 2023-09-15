ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi lauds engineers for contribution to country's progress

September 15, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - New Delhi

Engineer's Day is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary

PTI

PM Modi’s tributes to them came on Engineer’s Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15 greeted engineers, saying their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress.

His tributes to them came on Engineer's Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was born in 1861.

"Greetings to all hardworking engineers on Engineers' Day! Their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress. From infrastructural marvels to tech breakthroughs, their contributions touch every aspect of our lives," Mr. Modi said on X.

Paying homage to Visvesvaraya, he called him a visionary engineer and statesman. He continues to inspire generations to innovate and serve the nation, the Prime Minister said.

