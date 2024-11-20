 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi lauds engineer-turned-Vedanta teacher Masetti for popularising Indian philosophy

PM Modi meets Jonas Masetti in Brazil, promoting Vedanta and Gita, showcasing Ramayan in Sanskrit, highlighting Indian culture globally

Published - November 20, 2024 03:08 pm IST - Rio de Janeiro

PTI
PM Modi poses for a photo with Jonas Masetti and his team after they presented glimpses of the Ramayan in Sanskrit. Photo: Narendra Modi via @narendramodi/X

PM Modi poses for a photo with Jonas Masetti and his team after they presented glimpses of the Ramayan in Sanskrit. Photo: Narendra Modi via @narendramodi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jonas Masetti, who is based in Brazil and popularises Vedanta and Gita among the people and also witnessed glimpses of the Ramayan in Sanskrit here.

PM Modi met Mr. Masetti, also known as Vishwanath, before he departed from Brazil after he attended the G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Modi leaves for three-nation tour

“Met Jonas Masetti and his team. I had mentioned him during one of the #MannKiBaat programmes for his passion towards Vedanta and the Gita. His team presented glimpses of the Ramayan in Sanskrit,” PM Modi posted on X along with the photos.

“It is commendable how Indian culture is making an impact all over the world,” PM Modi added.

Mr. Masetti, dressed in a white dhoti and a tilak on his forehead, was present along with his troop. The group showcased a small glimpse of the Ramayan in Sanskrit.

As mentioned by PM Modi in his post on X, he had lauded Mr. Masetti in his Mann Ki Baat on November 29, 2020, and highlighted how his was an effort to popularise the culture of India.

Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine

“@JonasMasetti, who is based in Brazil and popularises Vedanta as well as Gita among people there. He uses technology effectively to popularise our culture and ethos. #MannKiBaat,” PM Modi had posted on X then.

According to the post, Mr. Masetti is a mechanical engineer, who worked in a company dealing with stock market, but later found a calling in Indian culture, especially Vedanta, a journey described by PM Modi during the Mann Ki Baat as “a long journey from stocks to spirituality.”

He runs an institute called ‘Vishwavidya’ in Brazil at Petropolis in the hills about an hour’s drive from the capital here. He has studied Vedanta in India and uses technology to propagate his message and conducts regular online programmes.

“He has taught his ‘Free Open Course’ to more than 1.5 lakh students during the last seven years,” PM Modi said in that talk.

PM Modi has since departed to visit Guyana till November 21. His visit at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.

Published - November 20, 2024 03:08 pm IST

Related Topics

India / diplomacy / international relations / Brazil / G20 / summit / religious education / history and culture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.