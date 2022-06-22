PM Modi lauds Droupadi Murmu’s service to society

‘I am confident she will be a great President,’ says the Prime Minister

Soon after Droupadi Murmu was named the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, expressed confidence that she will be a "great President" and said the former Jharkhand Governor's understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit the country.

BJP president J.P. Nadda announced the candidature of Ms. Murmu, a party leader from Odisha, at a press conference following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Modi and other senior leaders.

“Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

“Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country,” he added..

Will take tribal pride to new heights: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the decision to nominate the former Jharkhand Governor as NDA candidate for presidential election and said the move will work to take the tribal pride to new heights.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mr. Shah said the announcement of Murmu’s candidature for President is a reflection of the unwavering resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of women and tribal people.

Mr. Shah said Ms. Murmu has made a special identity in public life by spreading awareness about education in the tribal society and serving the public for a long time as a public representative.