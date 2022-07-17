India

PM Modi lauds 200-crore vaccine doses landmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi July 17, 2022 13:29 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 13:37 IST

India has created history again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on July 17 as the cumulative COVID-19vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 200-crore mark.

Mr. Modi said Indians have shown remarkable faith in science, with the country’s doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs playing a key role in ensuring a safer planet.

“I appreciate their spirit and determination,” he tweeted.

According to the Health Ministry data, 98% of the adult population has received at least one dose while 90% have been fully vaccinated.

