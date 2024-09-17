GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi lashes out at Congress for creating controversy around his participation in Ganesh Utsav

In Karnataka, under the Congress government, they committed an even greater crime by placing idol of Lord Ganesh behind bars, he points out

Published - September 17, 2024 03:50 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted supporters after inaugurating the Subhadra Yojana for women in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on September 17, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted supporters after inaugurating the Subhadra Yojana for women in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on September 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) lashed out at the Congress for creating a controversy around his participation in a Ganesh Utsav alongside Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

PM Modi’s Ganesh pooja at CJI’s home provokes political row

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Subhadra’ scheme, Mr. Modi highlighted the significance of September 17, marking the historic annexation of Hyderabad into India and this year’s Ganesh Visarjan.

“At a time when we are bidding farewell to Lord Ganesh, you have seen Congress and its ecosystem expressing anger over the past few days because I attended a Ganesh Puja (without mentioning the event with CJI). In Karnataka, under the Congress government, they committed an even greater offense — they placed an idol of Lord Ganesh behind bars. The entire country is disturbed by these images,” the PM remarked.

“The hate-filled thinking and mindset to infuse poison in society will prove dangerous for our country. We should not let these hatred groups move ahead. We have to achieve many goals by staying together,” he said.

Also read | Indira Jaising, MP Sanjay Raut question CJI Chandrachud’s independence after Ganpati Puja celebration with PM Modi

Narrating how Ganesh Utsav played role in India’s freedom struggle, Mr. Modi said, “Ganesh Utsav is more than just a festival of faith. It played a key role in India’s freedom struggle. At a time when the British were sowing divisions based on caste and using the ‘divide and rule’ strategy to maintain power, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak awakened the spirit of the nation by transforming Ganesh Utsav into a public celebration.”

“The religion teaches us to stay united by rising above caste divides. Ganesh Utsav had become symbol of such effort,” he observed.

Today, Ganesh Utsav brings people together, fostering unity and participation across all sections of society. There is no discrimination. The festival creates a sense of collective strength and harmony. Just as the British once viewed it with suspicion, today’s power-hungry individuals and groups who seek to divide society also resent the festival,” Mr. Modi said taking pot shot at Congress.

On Hyderabad Mukti Diwas –annexation of Hyderabad with India, the PM said, “when foreign forces sought to destabilize India after its independence, and opportunists attempted to divide the nation for their own power, Sardar Patel stepped up with remarkable resolve, uniting the country. September 17 is not just a date. It serves as a reminder of our duty to uphold the unity of our nation.”

September 17, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Orissa / politics

