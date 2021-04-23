PM Modi, Kejriwal in minor fracas during video conference meeting

Kejriwal, when discussing the rising oxygen requirements in Delhi, livestreamed his remarks, which was objected to by Prime Minister Modi as it was happening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal got into a minor fracas during a video conference with chief ministers of high COVID-19 burden States with the Union government after Mr. Kejriwal live streamed his interjections at the meeting.

Mr Kejriwal, during his interjection at the meeting, calling for central help for fulfilling rising oxygen requirements of hospitals in Delhi, livestreamed his remarks, which was objected to by Prime Minister Modi as it was happening, who said that it went against the protocols of such closed-door meetings.

At this, Mr Kejriwal said that he would not make such a mistake again. Sources in the government said that Mr Kejriwal’s actions were aimed at politicizing the meeting to portray that the Centre was playing heavy with the States. “Arvind Kejriwal did much of this for political effect. He spoke of airlifting oxygen tankers which is already being done, spoke of railways providing oxygen expresses, which, the railway ministry said, the Delhi government hadn’t gotten in touch with them about and basically did not give a single constructive solution unlike other chief ministers who did,” said a source in the government.

Mr Kejriwal’s office, however, gave a statement explaining his version of events. “Today, the chief minister’s address was shared live because there has never been any instruction, written or verbal, from the Central government that the said interaction could not be shared live. There have been multiple occasions of similar interactions where matters of public importance which had no confidential information were shared live.

“However, if any inconvenience was caused, we highly regret it.”