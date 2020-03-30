National

PM Modi shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

A screenshot of an animated image of PM Modi's yoga posture.

Some of these tips might help you too during the lockdown, he says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared 3D animated videos of him performing yoga on Twitter to show how he remains fit.

“During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos,” he tweeted.

“I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly,” he wrote.

Responding to a question in his monthly radio address “Mann ki Baat” on Sunday on how he is keeping fit during the lockdown, the prime minister had said he would post the “Yoga with Modi” videos.

“But do remember, that I am not a fitness expert, I am also not a yoga teacher. I am merely a practitioner,” he had said.

”... some yoga asanaas have greatly benefitted me. It is possible that some of these tips might help you too during the lockdown,” Mr. Modi said on Sunday.

In the run-up to International Yoga Day in June last year, the Prime Minister had shared similar videos to encourage people to practise yoga.

