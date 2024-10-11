ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi interacts with U.S. secretary of State Blinken in Laos

Updated - October 11, 2024 01:54 pm IST - Vientiane

They met on the sidelines of the East Asia summit.

PTI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane, Laos, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 11, 2024 briefly interacted with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Vientiane in the Laotian capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Modi is in Laos on a two-day visit. During the visit, he attended the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia summits.

Mr. Modi met Mr. Blinken on the sidelines of the East Asia summit.

Mr. Modi on Thursday held a "very productive" meeting with newly-appointed Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in different areas, including infrastructure, connectivity and defence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also met his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on the margins of the ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US