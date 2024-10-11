PM Modi interacts with U.S. secretary of State Blinken in Laos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 11, 2024 briefly interacted with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Vientiane in the Laotian capital.

Prime Minister Modi is in Laos on a two-day visit. During the visit, he attended the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia summits.

Mr. Modi met Mr. Blinken on the sidelines of the East Asia summit.

Mr. Modi on Thursday held a "very productive" meeting with newly-appointed Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in different areas, including infrastructure, connectivity and defence.

He also met his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on the margins of the ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane.