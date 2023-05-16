ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi interacts with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh

May 16, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that this was the first time these tribal leaders have interacted with the Prime Minister and called the meeting historic

PTI

PM Modi interacting with community leaders of several tribes of Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 interacted with community leaders of several tribes of Arunachal Pradesh at his residence and highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the northeast State and his home State Gujarat which they visited recently, officials said.

Expressing his happiness at their visit to Gujarat, Mr. Modi noted that Rukmini, the wife of Lord Krishna, is believed to be from Arunachal. He enquired about their experience of the visit to Gujarat, especially to Kevadia and GIFT city, the officials said.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that this was the first time these tribal leaders have interacted with the Prime Minister and called the meeting historic.

With the support from the Central government, many outstanding border issues, including those involving his State with Assam, have been resolved, he said.

Many tribal leaders praised Mr. Modi for his government's boost to infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chou Siharaja Choutang, one of the tribal leaders, described the meeting as a memorable experience while P G Tago, another leader, lauded Mr. Modi's help to Arunachal.

