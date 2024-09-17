PM Modi interacts with PMAY-Urban beneficiaries on his 74th birthday in Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 74th birthday on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) by interacting with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-Urban).

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi received a ceremonial welcome on his way to Shabar Sahi in the Gadakana area of Bhubaneswar. The route from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Gadakana was flanked by folk dancers and musical bands.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, the Prime Minister attended the housewarming ceremony of a PMAY-Urban beneficiary, offering prayers at the newly built home. He was also served kheer as part of his birthday celebrations. During the event, Mr. Modi inquired about any challenges faced by the beneficiaries in accessing the housing scheme.

Earlier, in a social media post, the Prime Minister expressed his joy at being in Odisha for the launch of SUBHADRA, a new scheme by the Odisha Government. He stated that this initiative would enhance women’s empowerment and promote financial independence for women. Under the Subhadra scheme, which is a key promise of the BJP’s 2024 election manifesto, over one crore women will receive ₹50,000 each over a five-year period.

