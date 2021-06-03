National

PM Modi interacts with Class XII students

In a surprise interaction with Class XII students and their parents on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the children to utilise their time in a productive and creative manner following the cancellation of their exams, and said they should never feel stressed about any examination.

Joining the online interaction organised by the Education Ministry, Mr. Modi asked them how they felt following the cancellation of the Board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and what they were planning to do now.

The Prime Minister asked the students whether they would watch IPL, Champion’s League, or wait for the Olympics. He said they should always remember the mantra “health is wealth” and asked them what they did to remain physically fit.

Several students told Mr. Modi that the announcement about the cancellation brought them relief and ended a long spell of uncertainty. Mr. Modi told them that the decision to cancel exams was taken in their interest. Some parents said students could now focus on their college admissions.

The government decided on Tuesday to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Mr. Modi.


