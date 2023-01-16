ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi interacts with Agniveers

January 16, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 01:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the interaction

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with Agniveers. Photo: Screengrab from video/Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 addressed the first batch of Agniveers and asserted that Agnipath, a short-term military employment scheme which has drawn criticism from some sections, is a transformative policy and a game changer in strengthening the armed forces and making them future-ready.

A statement said Mr. Modi congratulated the Agniveers on being the pioneers of this “path-breaking” scheme. He said the young Agniveers will make the armed forces more youthful and tech savvy.

Hailing the potential of Agniveers, he said their spirit is reflective of the bravery of the armed forces which has always kept the flag of the nation flying high.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the experience, which they will acquire through this opportunity, will be a source of pride for life.

Mr. Modi said the scheme will further empower women and expressed happiness at how women Agniveers are adding pride to the naval forces, the statement said.

The Prime Minister said he looks forward to seeing women Agniveers in all three forces, noting that women are leading armed forces on various fronts and cited examples of women posted in Siachen and driving modern fighter planes.

Official sources had earlier said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the interaction.

Under the Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14 last year, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

For 2022, the upper age limit was raised to 23 years.

Opposition parties have criticised the exercise but the government has said it will make the armed forces more youthful and cater to its current needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US