PM Modi increased value of Indian passport: Amit Shah

New Delhi

27 October 2021 22:59 IST

‘PM took historic decision to abolish Articles 370, 35A’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had increased the value of the Indian passport and the pride of the country abroad.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day national conference on “Delivering Democracy: Two Decades of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as Head of Government”, organised by the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini.

“During the 2014 elections, the Congress-UPA government had completed 10 years and members of the Cabinet would not consider the Prime Minister as the Prime Minister, but every person behaved as if he was the Prime Minister himself. There was policy paralysis, there was no guarantee of national security, and the country’s respect abroad was probably at its lowest, due to scams and corruption of ₹12 lakh crore,” he claimed.

Mr. Shah said many questions confronted the nation on the internal security front and it seemed as if the democratic system would collapse any time. “At that time our party decided that the Chief Minister of Gujarat would be our party’s prime ministerial candidate in the 2014 elections. This announcement brought about a new type of change in the country,” he said.

Mr. Shah added that in 2019 Mr. Modi received the mandate and on August 5, 2019 he took the historic decision to abolish Articles 370 and 35A. He said the decision to build Shri Ram Janmabhoomi was made by taking everyone along and without any violence in the country, and today the work of temple construction was in progress.

Praising the 2016 demonetisation, the Home Minister said that despite the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections few months away, the Prime Minister took a tough decision “so that the nation moves towards e-payment and the elimination of black money.”