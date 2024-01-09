ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar

January 09, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - Gandhinagar

A total of 20 countries are participating in the show, which was inaugurated ahead of the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 in Gandhinagar on January 9, 2024. Photo: X/@VibrantGujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9 inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 on the eve of the main summit.

The show is an exhibition spread across 2 lakh square metres in multiple halls at the Helipad Ground Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.

A total of 20 countries are participating in the show, which was inaugurated ahead of the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The summit will also be inaugurated by the prime minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi, who is on a three-day visit to his home State, arrived at the venue at 3 p.m. and undertook a tour of stalls with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries.

Students from local colleges were present in large numbers to greet the Prime Minister and other officials at the inauguration.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi met heads of states and senior officials from Mozambique, Timor, Timor-Leste at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandir, which will also host the main summit.

He also held meetings with global CEOs, including Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron, DP World's chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Toshihiro Suzuki, senior officials from Deakin University, Vincent Clerc of AP Moller Maersk.

The trade show will be open for business on January 10 and January 11, and then for the general public for two more days.

Australia, Tanzania, Morocco, Mozambique, South Korea, Thailand, Estonia, Bangladesh, Singapore, UAE (United Arab Emirates), UK, Germany, Norway, Finland, Netherlands, Russia, Rwanda, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam will present information about their industries at the exhibition.

It has 1,000 exhibitors specifically from the research sector. The show also consists of 13 halls dedicated to an equal number of themes such as 13 different themes, including 'Make in Gujarat' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Women empowerment, MSME development, new technology, green and smart infrastructure, sustainable energy are the special focus areas for the show.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Gujarat / summit

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US