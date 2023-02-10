ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023

February 10, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - Lucknow

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

PTI

The venue of the U.P. Global Investors Summit 2023 in the Vrindavan Yojana area of Lucknow. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 10, 2023 inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 here.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12.

It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.

