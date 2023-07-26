ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped ITPO complex in Delhi, names it ‘Bharat Mandapam’

July 26, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

The redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, is the venue for the G-20 leaders’ meeting in September

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs ‘havan’ at the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on July 26, 2023. Photo: PIB via PTi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex and unveiled its new name — Bharat Mandapam.

Mr. Modi unveiled the name of the new complex through a drone in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other Ministers.

The revamped IECC complex was developed as a national project at a cost of about ₹2,700 crore and has a campus area of approximately 123 acres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on July 26, 2023. Photo: YouTube/pmoindia via PTI

The inaugural ceremony is being attended by around 3,000 guests including Cabinet Ministers, captains of industry, film personalities and others.

The IECC complex is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a Havan and Puja at the new ITPO complex prior to the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

It comprises multiple modern facilities, including convention centres, exhibition halls and amphitheatres.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi performed "pooja" at the redeveloped complex and interacted with the workers who were involved in the construction of the complex and felicitated them.

Salient features

Among the salient features of the new complex are a convention centre with a seating capacity of 7,000 and a magnificent amphitheatre for performances, cultural shows and entertainment events which will have a seating capacity of 3,000.

Sources told The Hindu said that in terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern IECC Complex finds its place among the top 10 Exhibition and Convention Complexes in the world like the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.

The exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas. These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities, they said.

There is also a provision for parking space for over 5,500 vehicles.

