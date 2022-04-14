PM Modi inaugurates museum to honour all Prime Ministers of country

Museum has been built at Teen Murti Estate, which was Nehru’s home for 16 years

Museum has been built at Teen Murti Estate, which was Nehru’s home for 16 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 inaugurated the Prime Ministers’ Museum at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) complex here.

Mr. Modi said every government after Independence had contributed to reaching the heights the country had achieved so far. Every Prime Minister had tried to take the country forward, he added.

The museum built at Teen Murti Estate, which was Nehru’s home for 16 years, is spread over 10,491 sq. m. and cost ₹306 crore, according to a statement. Work on the museum started in October 2018 and no trees were felled or transplanted from the site, it said.

The building includes over 40 galleries on the lives and tenures of all former Prime Ministers, except Jawaharlal Nehru, as well as a sound and light show. Entry to the museum will require a ticket of ₹100 through online booking for Indians over the age of 12 years and ₹110 for offline. Foreigners will be charged ₹750 for a ticket.

The museum has a capacity of about 4,000.

Earlier at the event, Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy said the museum was a living example of Indian democracy and that a person from a poor family could also become the Prime Minister of the country.

Nripendra Misra, the chairman of the NMML executive council, said the museum was a “work in progress.” He said the families of the former Prime Ministers had donated leaders’ objects such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Bharat Ratna medal.