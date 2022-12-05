PM Modi inaugurates key BJP meet as party eyes next round of polls

December 05, 2022 02:25 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

A key two-day meeting of BJP leaders began to review the party’s preparations and chalk out its strategy for the next round of elections in States and 2021 Lok Sabha polls

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President J.P. Nadda during the party’s National Office Bearers Meeting, at BJP HQ in New Delhi, on, December 5. | Photo Credit: PTI

Even as Gujarat Assembly polls are underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 5 inaugurated a two-day meeting of BJP leaders in Delhi to review the party’s preparations and chalk out strategy for the next round of elections in States and the all-important Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

PM Modi arrived in the National Capital after casting vote in his Home State. The BJP’s national office-bearers’ meeting is being held at the party headquarters.

As per the information, BJP chief J.P. Nadda will preside over the two-day meeting of BJP leaders.

Besides the national office bearers, presidents and general secretaries (organisation) of the party’s state units will also attend the meeting, as is the practice.

The party’s future strategy, preparations for the next round of State Assembly polls and various ongoing organisational activities are being discussed. The meeting is also serving as a stock-taking exercise for leaders who are engaged in organisational works round the year, BJP sources said.

Various groups of leaders, including Union Ministers, have also been roped in to further strengthen the party’s presence, especially in places where it lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and is eying victory in 2024.

Some electorally important states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, besides Tripura and Chhattisgarh are scheduled to have Assembly polls ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

(with inputs from agencies)

