  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Henderson, Saka and Kane score as England reaches quarterfinals

PM Modi inaugurates key BJP meet as party eyes next round of polls

A key two-day meeting of BJP leaders began to review the party’s preparations and chalk out its strategy for the next round of elections in States and 2021 Lok Sabha polls

December 05, 2022 02:25 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President J.P. Nadda during the party’s National Office Bearers Meeting, at BJP HQ in New Delhi, on, December 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President J.P. Nadda during the party’s National Office Bearers Meeting, at BJP HQ in New Delhi, on, December 5. | Photo Credit: PTI

Even as Gujarat Assembly polls are underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 5 inaugurated a two-day meeting of BJP leaders in Delhi to review the party’s preparations and chalk out strategy for the next round of elections in States and the all-important Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

PM Modi arrived in the National Capital after casting vote in his Home State. The BJP’s national office-bearers’ meeting is being held at the party headquarters.

Also read: PM Modi covers Ahmedabad in a mega roadshow, attacks Congress for ‘Ravan’ jibe

As per the information, BJP chief J.P. Nadda will preside over the two-day meeting of BJP leaders.

Besides the national office bearers, presidents and general secretaries (organisation) of the party’s state units will also attend the meeting, as is the practice.

The party’s future strategy, preparations for the next round of State Assembly polls and various ongoing organisational activities are being discussed. The meeting is also serving as a stock-taking exercise for leaders who are engaged in organisational works round the year, BJP sources said.

Various groups of leaders, including Union Ministers, have also been roped in to further strengthen the party’s presence, especially in places where it lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and is eying victory in 2024.

Some electorally important states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, besides Tripura and Chhattisgarh are scheduled to have Assembly polls ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

(with inputs from agencies)

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / politics / national elections / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.