PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh

November 19, 2022 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - Itanagar

The Donyi Polo airport launched by PM Modi at Hollongi, will boost connectivity, trade and tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wave at supporters during the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first greenfield airport of Arunachal Pradesh near the state capital Itanagar on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Donyi Polo airport located at Hollongi will boost connectivity, trade and tourism in the hilly northeastern State.

Its foundation stone was laid by Mr. Modi on February 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first greenfield ‘Donyi Polo’ Airport in Hollangi, Itanagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Capital Connectivity Scheme

The airport, about 15 km from the State capital, is built at a cost of ₹645 crore under the Centre’s Capital Connectivity Scheme. It will be able to accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours and will be the first in Arunachal Pradesh with a runway of 2,300 metres, suitable for operating of Boeing 747s, one of the largest passenger aircraft.

This name of the lone airport in the capital city will symbolise the age-old tradition and rich cultural heritage of the tribal state and also will reflect the people’s age-old indigenous reverence on the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo).

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  3. Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
  4. Comeback bid: On Donald Trump
  5. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms

The first flight test-landed at the airport on July 19.

At present, there is no airport in the vicinity of the State capital, the closest one being Lilabari airport in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district, around 80 km away.

With an area of 4,100 sqm, the airport is equipped with all modern facilities for passengers.

The terminal is an energy-efficient building with a rainwater harvesting system and sustainable landscape, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US