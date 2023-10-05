PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Rajasthan

October 05, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Jodhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 5, 2023, launched multiple projects worth ₹5,000 crore in poll-bound Rajasthan, and asserted that they will lead to further development of the state.

At a function here, Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education.

“The projects started today will lead to further development. Together we have to make Rajasthan a developed and prosperous state,” he said speaking at the function.

He said till 2014, only 600 km railway line was electrified in Rajasthan while in the last nine years, more than 3,700 km of railway track has been electrified.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of various projects, including a 350-bedded trauma centre and critical care hospital block at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur, and seven critical care blocks under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across the state.

The centre at the AIIMS will be developed at a cost of more than ₹350 crore.

The facility will bring a holistic approach in management of trauma and emergency cases by providing multidisciplinary and comprehensive care to patients while critical care blocks across Rajasthan will augment district level critical care infrastructure.

Mr. Modi also laid the foundation stone for the development of a state-of-the-art new terminal building at the Jodhpur airport costing Rs 480 crore and inaugurated the IIT Jodhpur campus as well.

The new terminal building will be developed in an area of about 24,000 sqm and will be equipped to provide services to 2,500 passengers during peak hours. It will cater to 35 lakh passengers annually, improving connectivity and boosting tourism in the region.

Among other projects, he laid the foundation stone of multiple road development projects to be built at a cumulative cost of about ₹1,475 crore and also flagged off two new train services in the state.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was among those present at the programme.