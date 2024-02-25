GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi inaugurates cable-stayed 'Sudarshan Setu' bridge in Gujarat

The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road, has been constructed at a cost of ₹979 crore, as per an official release

February 25, 2024 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - Devbhumi Dwarka

PTI
Sudarshan Setu, the four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka.

Sudarshan Setu, the four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu', the country's longest cable-stayed bridge of 2.32 km, on the Arabian sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district.

PM Modi began his day by offering prayers at Lord Sri Krishna temple at Beyt Dwarka.

He later inaugurated the four-lane cable-stayed bridge called the 'Sudarshan Setu', which boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from Srimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides.

The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road, has been constructed at a cost of ₹979 crore, as per an official release.

The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side, it said.

The bridge, which was known as 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed as 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge.

Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, which is nearly 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated.

At present, devotees visiting the temple at Beyt Dwarka can travel only during the day by boat, while the construction of the bridge will allow them to travel at all times, officials said.

