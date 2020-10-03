PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel at Rohtang

CHANDIGARH

03 October 2020 11:27 IST

It is the world’s longest road tunnel at an altitude of 3,000 m from sea level, according to govt statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated ‘Atal Tunnel’ at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh.

It is the world’s longest road tunnel at an altitude of 3,000 metres from the sea level, according to a government statement.

The 9.02-km-long tunnel was built by the Border Roads Organisation and connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley, providing all-weather connectivity to the landlocked district, which remains closed for nearly six months in a year due to the Rohtang Pass being completely snow-clad between November and April.

Advertising

Advertising

Before the construction of the tunnel, the Lahaul Valley remained closed for vehicular movement due to bad weather conditions, but now the people of Lahaul Valley will get access to round-the-year transport.

The tunnel reduces the road distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the time by four to five hours. It is expected to boost tourism and winter sports in the region.

The tunnel is also significant from the military logistics point of view and will provide better connectivity to Ladakh for the armed forces.

Ultra-modern facility

The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 m (10,000 feet) from the mean sea level, according to a government statement.

The South Portal of the tunnel is located at a distance of 25 km from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 m, while the North Portal is located near village Teling at Sissu in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3,071 m. It is a horseshoe-shaped, single-tube, double-lane tunnel with a roadway of 8 m. The tunnel has been designed for traffic density of 3,000 cars a day and 1,500 trucks a day at maximum speed of 80 kmph.

The Union Cabinet in 2019 decided to name it ‘Atal Tunnel’ to honour the contribution made by the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken in 2000, when the late Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. The foundation stone for the tunnel was laid by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on June 28, 2010.