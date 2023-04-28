PM Modi inaugurates 91 FM transmitters across 18 states, 2 UTs to boost radio connectivity

April 28, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 28, 2023, virtually inaugurated 91 FM transmitters in 84 districts across 18 states and 2 union territories..

“When it comes to radio and FM, my relationship with it is that of a passionate listener as well as that of a host,” Mr. Modi said. “Today the expansion of All India Radio’s (AIR) FM service is a big and important step towards becoming All India FM. This launch of 91 FM transmitters of All India FM is like a gift for 2 crore people in 85 districts of the country,” PM Modi said.

Speaking on occasion, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, "This is a historic move. This will be very helpful in transmitting information related to entertainment, sports, and farming to the local people. Mann Ki Baat increased the popularity of radio."

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's office, the 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and 2 Union Territories. A special focus of this expansion has been on enhancing coverage in Aspirational Districts and in border areas, the statement read.

"The States and UTs covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," PMO stated. The PMO further said, "With this expansion of AIR's FM service, an additional 2 crore people, who did not have access to the medium, will now be covered. It will result in an expansion of coverage in about 35,000 sq km area."

Prime Minister has firmly believed in radio's important role in reaching out to the masses. To harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience, Prime Minister started the Mann ki Baat programme, which is now nearing its landmark 100th episode, the statement added.