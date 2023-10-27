India Mobile Congress 2023 | 2014 is not a date, but a change, says PM Modi

October 27, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 27, 2023, launched a fresh broadside against Congress as he termed 2014 as not just a date but a ‘badlav’ (change) when people rejected outdated phones with frozen screens to choose a government that has transformed the landscape.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress here, Mr. Modi reeled out statistics to show how India has turned into an exporter of mobile phones from being an importer and how big tech companies -- from Apple to Google -- are lining up to become manufacturers in the country.

“2014 is not just a date, it is ‘badlav’ (change),” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi took swipes at Congress-led UPA, saying just like outdated phones whose frozen screens wont work no matter how many swipes were done or buttons pressed, the previous government too was in such a frozen state.

‘Made in India phones’

“A restart, or charging the battery or even changing the battery did not work,” PM Modi said. “in 2014, people left such outdated phones and gave us an opportunity to serve the country.”

After rolling out the fastest 5G mobile telephony network, India is making strides towards establishing itself as frontrunner in the realm of 6G, Mr. Modi said.

The world, the Prime Minister said, is using ‘made in India’ phones.

India has reached 43rd position in mobile broadband speed from previous rank of 118, he said, adding four lakh 5G base stations have been set up within one year of 5G roll-out.

The Prime Minister said giving citizens access of capital, access of resources and access of technology is priority for the government.

India emerging as telecom technology developer, exporter and leader: Vaishnaw

India is emerging as a telecom technology developer, exporter and leader, and the world today is looking at the country with hope, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the IMC.

Mr. Vaishnaw said that driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clear vision and leadership, the telecom sector has achieved several milestones on connectivity, affordability and standards, and has moved out of the shadow of litigation and 2G scam of the past.

Telecom is the gateway of digital, Mr. Vaishnaw said, citing the speedy roll-out of 5G services in India and the nation’s clear 6G vision.

