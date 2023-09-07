PM Modi in Jakarta | ‘ASEAN central pillar of India’s Act East policy’

September 07, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - JAKARTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7, 2023, participated in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta and called the summit as a central pillar of India’s Act East policy.

Sharing his remarks at the event, PM Modi said, “India supports ASEAN’s outlook on Indo-Pacific. While our partnership enters fourth decade, ASEAN occupies prominent place in India’s Indo-Pacific initiative.”

Mr. Modi said that ASEAN is the epicentre of growth as it plays crucial role in global development. “There has been consistent progress in our mutual cooperation in spite of atmosphere of global uncertainty,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia on Thursday morning to attend the ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits. He is expected to discuss the future contours of India’s partnership with the countries in the strategically important region.

“Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to the ASEAN related meetings and to working with various leaders for making a better planet,” Mr. Modi posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“PM @narendramodi arrives in Jakarta to participate in @ASEAN related Summits. An opportunity to engage with the leaders of ASEAN and EAS on important regional and global issues,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X.

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Mr. Modi said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the ASEAN has injected new dynamism into the group’s ties with New Delhi.

In Jakarta, Mr. Modi will attend the ASEAN-India Summit and will take part in the East Asia Summit.

Immediately after the meetings, he will return to Delhi, where India is hosting the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

