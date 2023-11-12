ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha to celebrate Deepavali with security forces

November 12, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - New Delhi

Since coming to power in 2014, Mr. Modi has been visiting military facilities to celebrate Deepavali

PTI

PM Modi in Lepcha on November 12, 2023. Photo: X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 12 reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Deepavali with security forces.

In a post on 'X', the Prime Minister said, "Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces." Earlier, he greeted people on Deepavali and wished them joy, prosperity and health.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," Mr. Modi said.

