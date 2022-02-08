PM Modi ignored joblessness, Chinese intrusion, inflation, says Congress

New Delhi

08 February 2022 01:47 IST

Delhi CM Kejriwal rebuts Modi’s allegation on forced exodus of migrant labour

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Congress said Mr. Modi did not speak about unemployment, the farmers who died protesting against the farm laws, the alleged Chinese intrusion in Ladakh, high inflation or the COVID-19 deaths.

“But their arrogance is waiting to be punctured by losing the elections,” the Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, adding that the Modi government was now a “slave to a handful of crony capitalists”.

On February 2, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had spoken in Parliament about two Indias, one rich and the other poor, and the emergence of a double variant of capitalists.

In his speech, Mr. Modi said, “Some in the Congress call some entrepreneurs corona variants. They call it AA variant. During the governments of [Jawaharlal] Nehruji and Indira Gandhiji, people used to say Tata-Birla ki Sarkar. You are now talking their language.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too countered the Prime Minister over the allegation that non-BJP-ruled States such as Delhi were among those that forced migrant workers to travel during the first lockdown.

False statement

“This statement by the Prime Minister is completely false. The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive to those who have suffered pain during the Corona period, especially those who lost their loved ones. It does not suit the Prime Minister to do politics on the sufferings of the people,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.