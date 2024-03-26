PM Modi, Home Minister must prove themselves as statesmen: Sonam Wangchuk

March 26, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Ladakh activist appeared frail on 21st day of fasting; he urged voters to ‘use their ballot power very carefully’

Educator and reformist Sonam Wangchuk, who appeared frail in a video posted on his 21st day of fasting over the demand for Statehood for Ladakh, and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, on March 26 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “prove that they are statesmen”. “We need statesmen of integrity, farsightedness and wisdom in this country, and not just short-sighted characterless politicians. And I very much hope that PM Modi and Mr. Shah will soon prove that they are statesmen,” Mr. Wangchuk said. ALSO READ Explained | Sonam Wangchuk’s climate fast, Ladakh’s fragile ecology and the Sixth Schedule

Around 350 people slept under open skies with Mr. Wangchuk at the protest site in Ladakh’s Leh district on March 25 night, with the temperature hovering at minus 10°C. There is growing support in Ladakh for Mr. Wangchuk’s fast. About 5,000 people joined him on March 25, and scores from the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) observed a solidarity fast in Kargil.

Mr. Wangchuk has grown visibly frail and his voice is also strained. He commenced his fast on March 6, after talks between the Union government and the Ladakhi leadership failed in February. Statehood for the newly-carved Union Territory of Ladakh, and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, are among the four demands the leaders of the the Leh Apex Body and the KDA are pursuing with the Centre. However, several rounds of dialogue in the past year have failed to achieve any tangible result.