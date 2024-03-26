ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, Home Minister must prove themselves as statesmen: Sonam Wangchuk

March 26, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Ladakh activist appeared frail on 21st day of fasting; he urged voters to ‘use their ballot power very carefully’

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

Activist Sonam Wangchuk speaks on the 21st day of his ‘climate fast’ on march 26, 2024. Photo: X/@Wangchuk66 via PTI

Educator and reformist Sonam Wangchuk, who appeared frail in a video posted on his 21st day of fasting over the demand for Statehood for Ladakh, and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, on March 26 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “prove that they are statesmen”. 

“We need statesmen of integrity, farsightedness and wisdom in this country, and not just short-sighted characterless politicians. And I very much hope that PM Modi and Mr. Shah will soon prove that they are statesmen,” Mr. Wangchuk said.

Around 350 people slept under open skies with Mr. Wangchuk at the protest site in Ladakh’s Leh district on March 25 night, with the temperature hovering at minus 10°C. There is growing support in Ladakh for Mr. Wangchuk’s fast. About 5,000 people joined him on March 25, and scores from the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) observed a solidarity fast in Kargil. 

Mr. Wangchuk has grown visibly frail and his voice is also strained. He commenced his fast on March 6, after talks between the Union government and the Ladakhi leadership failed in February. Statehood for the newly-carved Union Territory of Ladakh, and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, are among the four demands the leaders of the the Leh Apex Body and the KDA are pursuing with the Centre. However, several rounds of dialogue in the past year have failed to achieve any tangible result. 

Mr. Wangchuk also reminded Mr. Modi of the promises the BJP had made to the people of Ladakh. “PM Modi is a devotee of Lord Ram. He should follow his teaching of ‘pran jaye par vachan na jaye’ (one may lose one’s life but not break a promise),” he said.

He urged voters to “use their ballot power very carefully this time in the interest of the nation”. “Citizens are the kingmakers. We can compel a government to change their ways, or change the government if that doesn’t work,” Mr. Wangchuk said.

