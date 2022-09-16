Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation leaders’ summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

It is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year.

Focus on PM Modi’s bilateral talks at the SCO Summit

Prime Minister Modi told the Russian President that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.

ADVERTISEMENT

India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has been pushing for resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

“I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this,” Mr. Modi told Mr. Putin on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan.