GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi holds talks with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

PM Modi's second visit to Qatar came days after Qatar released eight former Indian Navy personnel

February 15, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - Doha

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, on February 15, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, on February 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani with a focus on shoring up bilateral ties, days after Qatar freed eight former Indian Navy personnel who were sentenced to death after being arrested in August 2022.

ALSO READ
PM Modi inaugurates Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu stone temple, describes it as symbol of shared heritage of humanity

Mr. Modi arrived in this Qatari capital city last night after concluding a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Shortly after his arrival, Mr. Modi met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is Qatar's foreign minister as well.

"The two leaders exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, energy, finance, and technology," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"They also discussed recent regional developments in West Asia and emphasized the importance of upholding peace and stability in the region and beyond," it said.

Following the meeting, the Qatari prime minister hosted a dinner for Mr. Modi.

ALSO READ
We survived only because of our defence training, says Navy veteran released from Qatar

The Indian prime minister's second visit to Qatar came days after Qatar released the Indians.

The Navy veterans were on October 26 given death sentences by Qatar's Court of First Instance. The Court of Appeal in the Gulf nation on December 28 commuted the capital punishment and sentenced them to jail terms for varying durations.

In December, Prime Minister Modi met the Qatari Amir on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai and discussed the "well-being of the Indian community" in Qatar.

The former Indian Navy personnel apparently faced charges of espionage, but neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public.

The trade and energy ties between India and Qatar are on an upswing.

Qatar is the largest supplier of LNG to India, accounting for over 48 per cent of India's global LNG imports.

India's Petronet has renewed a contract to buy 7.5 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar annually from 2029 for 20 years and it is being billed as the largest-ever extension of super-chilled fuel in the world.

The original 25-year deal was signed in 1999 and supplies started in 2004.

India-Qatar cooperation has been steadily growing in diverse sectors over the last few years.

PM Modi paid his first visit to Doha in June 2016.

The visit provided an opportunity to both sides to engage at the highest level and impart fresh momentum to the bilateral ties. It was the highest-level visit from India to Qatar since the visit of then prime minister Manmohan Singh in November 2008.

Related Topics

Qatar / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / diplomacy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.