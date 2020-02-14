National

PM Modi holds talks with Portuguese President Sousa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

This is Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s first visit to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa held extensive talks on Friday exploring ways to deepen bilateral ties in a range of areas including trade and investment.

Sousa arrived here on Thursday night on a four-day visit, his first to India. The last visit by a Portuguese President to India was in 2007.

Officials said the talks covered entire expanse of bilateral ties including in areas of trade, investment and education.

Sousa is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

In the morning, the Portuguese president was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Ram Nath Kovind will meet the visiting president on Friday evening and host a banquet in his honour. Sousa will also travel to Maharashtra and Goa during his visit.

