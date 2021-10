PM Modi holds talks with Danish counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on October 9, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

09 October 2021 12:39 IST

The two Prime Ministers are expected to review the progress in implementation of the 'Green Strategic Partnership' established last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen with a focus on expanding overall bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including renewable energy and trade and investment.

Ms. Frederiksen arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning on a three-day state visit.

"Towards nurturing India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership!PM @narendramodi welcomes Danish PM @Statsmin H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen for their bilateral engagement," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted along with a photo of the two leaders at the Hyderabad House, the venue for the talks.

The green partnership, finalised at a virtual summit between the Prime Ministers of the two countries, aims to create a framework for significant expansion of cooperation in areas of renewable energy, environment, economy, climate change and science and technology.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi welcomed Ms. Frederiksen to India at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Danish Prime Minister also visited Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Ahead of the talks between the two Prime Ministers, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on Ms. Frederiksen.

"Welcomed Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on her first visit to India. Our Green Strategic Partnership will advance further as a result," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.