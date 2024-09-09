GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi holds talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

The talks will involve strengthening strategic ties, discussing bilateral relations and future cooperation

Updated - September 09, 2024 01:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan before the meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Monday, September 9, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan before the meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Monday, September 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 9, 2024) held wide-ranging talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan focusing on boosting overall strategic ties between the two countries.

The Crown Prince arrived here on Sunday (September 8, 2024). “A warm welcome for a close friend.PM @narendramodi received HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Hyderabad House,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on ‘X’.

“Discussions on entire spectrum of India-the United Arab Emirates bilateral relations and future areas of cooperation lie ahead.,” he said.

Following the landmark visit of PM Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Also Read: PM Modi visits UAE updates

Both countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 and a Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System in July 2023 to promote the use of Indian Rupee and AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham) for cross-border transactions.

IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi opens in UAE capital

The two countries are among each other’s top trading partners with a bilateral trade of about USD 85 billion in 2022-23, according to official data.

The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23.

About 3.5 million strong and vibrant Indian community forms the largest expatriate group in the UAE.

The UAE was invited as special invitee for G20 during India’s Presidency of the grouping.

In Feb 2023, the India-UAE-France (UFI) trilateral was formally launched. With India’s active support, the UAE joined SCO as dialogue partner in May 2023. The UAE also joined BRICS as a member on January 1 with India’s support. The India-UAE defence cooperation has also witnessed a renewed momentum in the last few years.

In January 2024, the first India-UAE bilateral army exercise ‘Desert Cyclone’ was held in Rajasthan.

Published - September 09, 2024 01:11 pm IST

Related Topics

international relations / United Arab Emirates / diplomacy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.