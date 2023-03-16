PM Modi holds meeting with top Ministers in Parliament

March 16, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, March 16, 2023, held a meeting with his top Ministers in Parliament. The Ministers included Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi, Commerce, and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister Information, and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

Today is the fourth day of the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament.

On Wednesday, March 15, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced disruptions for the third successive day with Congress and other opposition parties insisting on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row while the BJP members seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

ADVERTISEMENT