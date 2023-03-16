HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi holds meeting with top Ministers in Parliament

Today is the fourth day of the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament.

March 16, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - New Delhi:

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, March 16, 2023, held a meeting with his top Ministers in Parliament. The Ministers included Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi, Commerce, and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister Information, and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

Today is the fourth day of the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament.

On Wednesday, March 15, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced disruptions for the third successive day with Congress and other opposition parties insisting on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row while the BJP members seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

Related Topics

government / parliament / ministers (government)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.