PM Modi holds meeting with Japanese counterpart Kishida

May 20, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday, May 20, 2023, and later unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima during his visit to the city to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders' meeting.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima. While India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping, Japan is the chair of G7.

During Mr. Modi's meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture.

Unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima. This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions. pic.twitter.com/22vVjHlzgn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in a tweet, said, "PM Narendra Modi and PM Fumio Kishida of Japan held warm and productive talks." "Discussed ways to synergise efforts of respective G-7 and G-20 Presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of Global South. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and on deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

"Leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Education, skill development, tourism, high technology and digital public infrastructure were covered," the MEA spokesperson added.

Later, Prime Minister Mr. Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.

‘A befitting tribute to Hiroshima’

"A symbol of friendship and goodwill... Mahatma's bust, a gift from India to the city of Hiroshima, is a befitting tribute to a city that symbolises humanity's yearning for peace," MEA Spokesperson Bagchi tweeted.

It was the second meeting between Mr. Modi and Mr. Kishida this year following the visit of the Japanese prime minister to India in March.

Prime Minister Modi also thankedMr. Kishida for planting in Hiroshima the Bodhi sapling that had been gifted by him in March this year.

Mr. Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

"Landed in Hiroshima to join the G7 Summit proceedings. Will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders," Mr. Modi tweeted.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister had said he was looking forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them.

Mr. Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit.

The G-7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.