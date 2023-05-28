HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled States on party's good governance agenda

The meeting is part of the BJP's good governance agenda in which Chief Ministers share their best practices in governance and implementation of various welfare schemes

May 28, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President J.P. Nadda and others dignitaries during ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ meeting, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, on May 28, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President J.P. Nadda and others dignitaries during ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ meeting, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters here.

The meeting is part of the BJP's good governance agenda in which Chief Ministers share their best practices in governance and implementation of various welfare schemes.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda was present at the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami were among those who attended the meeting.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as his Uttar Pradesh counterparts Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.