PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on COVID situation amid rise in cases

March 22, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - New Delhi

India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a high-level review meeting on current coronavirus situation in India as COVID cases in the country rise. Videograb: Twitter/@PIBMumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the Covid situation amid rise in cases in the country and also took stock of the public health preparedness, officials said.

Explained | XBB.1.16, the Omicron recombinant behind India’s new COVID spike

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98%.

